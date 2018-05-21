CHICAGO (CBS)–Therapy dogs from Lutheran Church Charities in suburban Addison have been sent to Santa Fe, Texas to help comfort people affected by last week’s school shooting.

The charity is sending four dogs from Illinois—two from Northbrook, one from Belvidere and one from Milford. The canines will join 12 other dogs from seven states that are being sent to the community, which is still reeling from the loss of 10 people who were killed May 18 at Santa Fe High School.

Police said the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, used a shotgun and a revolver to shoot students and teachers at the school Friday morning. He has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Lutheran Church Charities has sent Illinois therapy dogs to provide comfort in the aftermath of numerous tragedies across the U.S. in recent years, including the shooting at Sandy Hook School in 2012, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the scenes of natural disasters like tornadoes and wildfires.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for a statewide moment of silence Monday to pay tribute to the victims, which include 13 people who were injured.