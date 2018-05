CHICAGO (CBS)–Police in west suburban Winfield have discovered three bodies in a home where neighbors say an elderly couple has lived for decades.

A police officer discovered the bodies while he checked out the home on Jefferson Street, following a call from a neighbor who heard a dog barking. When the neighbor looked into the window he saw two bodies on the kitchen floor.

The couple lived in the home with their son.

Winfield Police are expected to provide an update later today.