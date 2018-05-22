CHICAGO (CBS)–Two people, one armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, robbed a Gurnee bank Monday, according to the FBI.

The masked suspects, a male and a female, entered the Norstate Bank at 5384 Grand Avenue in Gurnee around 11 a.m. on May 21 and demanded cash.

They fled the bank parking lot in a blue new-model Nissan Rogue, the FBI said.

Both subjects are described as white. The female was carrying a black duffel bag and is approximately 5’6 to 5’7 in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

The male suspect is approximately 6’0 weighing 175 pounds.

Both offenders wore matching red-colored face masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black shoes. The male was wearing Jordan-brand sneakers with red soles.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by The FBI for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.