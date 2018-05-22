CHICAGO (CBS) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired remake of the Chicago L map will be showcased in the latest edition of Atlas Of Design.
The map was created by Max Roberts, a map enthusiast and designer (among many other things), from London.
“The Atlas of Design is dedicated to showing off some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing cartographic design. Every two years, a new volume is published filled with full-color maps, selected from a worldwide competition and judged by an expert panel,” according to a post on their website.
The fourth edition of Atlas Of Design will go on sale later this year and will be released in October. Out of more than 300 entries, the editors chose 32 map designs for the book.
In an interview with CityLab, Roberts said the L map “reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work, organized and yet never perfectly regular.”
Reproductions of Roberts’ maps are available for sale on his website, tubemapcentral.