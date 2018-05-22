CHICAGO (CBS) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired remake of the Chicago L map will be showcased in the latest edition of Atlas Of Design.

After a long process of deliberation, we are excited to announce the finalists for the 2018 Atlas of Design in our latest blog post! Thank you to all those who submitted maps, and stay tuned for pre-order details for the Oct. 2018 release! https://t.co/SmGQuinK5P pic.twitter.com/Di3hwQu2DI — Atlas of Design (@NACIS_Atlas) May 16, 2018

The map was created by Max Roberts, a map enthusiast and designer (among many other things), from London.

Chicago El Map inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright selected for inclusion in prestigious biennial Atlas of Design, 2018 edition https://t.co/X03jxYKEdL pic.twitter.com/tzTC6grffQ — Tube Map Central (@TubeMapCentral) May 21, 2018

“The Atlas of Design is dedicated to showing off some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing cartographic design. Every two years, a new volume is published filled with full-color maps, selected from a worldwide competition and judged by an expert panel,” according to a post on their website.

The fourth edition of Atlas Of Design will go on sale later this year and will be released in October. Out of more than 300 entries, the editors chose 32 map designs for the book.

In an interview with CityLab, Roberts said the L map “reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work, organized and yet never perfectly regular.”

Reproductions of Roberts’ maps are available for sale on his website, tubemapcentral.