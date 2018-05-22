CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chen Family bonds by sharing their musical talents.

15-year-old Beatrice Chen is a talented young musician. She won first prize in the prestigious Johansen International Competition for Viola in Washington, D.C.

“Music means a lot to me,” said Beatrice. “[I’ve been] pretty much surrounded by music since I was born.”

Her 13-year-old brother Noah is also musically inclined.

“I have fun and I love it,” he says. “When I was little, the cello was bigger, so I figured why not?”

The Chen children’s musical talent runs in the family.

Beatrice and Noah’s mother, Laura, played with the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra and Grant Park Symphony Orchestra. Their father, Robert, is the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster.

The Chen Family says they love sharing their talents with the community and often play for residents at area nursing homes.

“We’re very pleased they found something that sparked their interest, something they love doing, and makes them happy,” Laura stated.

“I never expected my children to do what I do,” Robert admitted. “It’s kind of a surprise.”

Beatrice and Noah are home schooled through the online Icademy.

“A few hours of school, a few hours of viola, then back and forth,” Beatrice said, explaining her daily routine.

Both teens believe music will play a big role in their future. Beatrice says she wants to teach music. Noah says this is what he wants to do with his life.

Beatrice will attend the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in the fall.

Noah hopes to attend the Juilliard School.