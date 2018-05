The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that it will soon issue its first scratch-and-sniff stamps. The stamps feature illustrations of ice pops. The agency says the stamps will “add the sweet scent of summer” to letters.

The 20 stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

The “Frozen Treats Forever” series features different popsicles in scents such as orange, blueberry, and root beer.

The U.S. Postal Service will release the stamps on June 20.