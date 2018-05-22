(CBS) — The royal newlyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their first public appearance Tuesday since their Saturday wedding. They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry’s father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles are also attending the party in the vast palace gardens.

It marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night. Meghan and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, broke into laughter when Harry’s speech was interrupted by a bee.

“That bee really got me,” Harry said as they giggled.

WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

In his speech, Prince Harry opened with a moment of remembrance for the Manchester attack victims before fondly paying tribute to his father’s “infectious” energy and enthusiasm for his charity work, BBC News reports.

“It has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference,” he said.

He added: “Pa, while I know that you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you — much like when I was younger — and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s dusky pink dress is from British fashion brand Goat, a favorite of her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, according to BBC News. Meghan’s hat was made by London-based milliner Philip Treacy, who is also popular among the royal family. Harry wore a morning suit and silk top hat.

The couple have not yet celebrated their honeymoon and details of the location and date have not been revealed. They were married Saturday in Windsor, with millions watching around the event.