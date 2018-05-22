CHICAGO (CBS)–A group of men drove an SUV through the front window of the Louis Vuitton Store in Oak Brook early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said handbags and luggage valued at more than $50,000 was stolen during the smash-and-grab burglary, which was caught on surveillance footage.

It shows a white GMC Terrain driving through the front door of the store, police said in a news release. The three suspects are seen wearing masks and gloves.

Surveillance video has not been yet released, pending the police investigation.