CHICAGO (CBS) — In the far north suburbs, a deadly police shooting in Gurnee.

Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle. They found a woman with an unconscious man inside the car. The woman drove off and crashed in a wooded area.

Authorities say they found her in the roadway on Route 41 armed with a long-barrelled gun. Officers opened fire, striking the woman.

She later died at the hospital.