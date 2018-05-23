CHICAGO (CBS) — The Field Museum is getting a huge new house guest, who will be moving into SUE the T-Rex’s old room.

Wednesday morning, crews will begin installing the new titanosaur skeleton cast of “Maximo,” the largest dinosaur ever unearthed.

The two-story tall Patagotitan mayorum was uncovered in Argentina in 2014. The 70-ton skeleton cast being installed at the Field Museum is the result of a $16.5 million gift from billionaire Ken Griffin, to help the Field Museum celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Crews used forklifts and pallet jacks to unload parts of the skeleton cast earlier this week. Wednesday morning, they will use cranes to lift a 15-foot vertebrae piece to the front door, and roll it inside.

The piece weighs 2,000 pounds, and was too big for the museum’s freight elevator.

Crews will begin building Maximo from the feet up. He’ll be ready for visitors on June 1, and museum guests will be able to stand under and touch the massive skeleton cast.

“We want to continue to draw people in to science. That’s what the Field Museum is all about,” said Field Museum paleontologist William Simpson.

Maximo, a 122-foot-long plant eater, will stand in Stanley Field Hall, where the museum’s most famous dinosaur, SUE the T-Rex, used to stand.

In addition to the skeleton cast, the display will include some real titanosaur bones, including an 8-foot thigh bone.

“These bones are 102 million years old. That’s pretty cool. Up until a few years ago, we didn’t even know about this guy,” Simpson said.

SUE might pale in size compared to Maximo, but she won’t be forgotten. SUE is getting a new permanent exhibit – The Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet.

“There’s going to be a better moment of encounter, I think, for visitors to come face-to-face with SUE, and see them in a space that they’re going to be a rock star, and the star of that space,” Field Museum exhibition registration assistant Lisa Geiger said.

In her new exhibit, SUE will have a new pose, and bones the public hasn’t seen before. The museum will be adding her gastralia to the fossil. The bones appear to be extra ribs across SUE’s belly, and weren’t originally part of the display, because scientists weren’t sure how to position them when the skeleton was first mounted in 2000. Since then, research has determined their function and placement.

SUE’s new display will be unveiled next year.