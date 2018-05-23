BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say the closing of two southwestern Illinois high schools was prompted by a teenager who took his mother’s handgun to possibly confront his girlfriend at one of the schools.

Belleville police said the 18-year-old man was arrested without any trouble Wednesday morning after officials had already closed Belleville East and Belleville West high schools for the day.

Police say the teen’s mother called about 1 a.m. saying he made suicidal comments and was having relationship troubles with his girlfriend, who is a Belleville East student.

Several police officers searched the Belleville East campus for any weapons. About 4,800 students attend the two high schools about 15 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Belleville Township high school district Superintendent Jeff Dosier says the arrested teen wasn’t a current district student.

