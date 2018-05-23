CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph is in police custody after abducting her biological daughter, Royalty Wolf, on May 14 during a supervised visit by an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services case aid on the 1500 block of South Avers.

Update: Mom found less than a half block away. Taken into custody. https://t.co/Crq6vcUeGq — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 23, 2018

Royalty Wolf, the 3-month-old girl who has been missing for more than a week, was found safely on the West Side earlier Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Baby Royalty was just found at Francisco and Flournoy. Mom fled. Police on scene. Baby at hospital. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qgDcmSWY5i — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 23, 2018

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was in Lawndale when police arrested the mother.

Randolph Was found hiding by a garage near Francisco and Flourney in Lawndale, about 2.5 miles from where she abducted the baby just over one week ago.

“All I want is my baby. I am not gonna harm my child,” Randolph yelled at police shortly before being taken into custody.

One Chicago Police officer brought out a bloodhound to start sniffing for Randolph. It took about 40 minutes to find her.

Police say it started this afternoon when an officer approached her while pushing baby Royalty in a stroller. Officers took the baby and the mom fled on foot.

“We got that three-month-old baby recovered. The suspect just ran. Her name is Mikequera Randolph. I have plenty of coverts in the area looking,” stated CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi earlier Wednesday.

“She ran through that alley right there,” witnessed Limell Freeman.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said Royalty was taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.

It was unclear why Randolph doesn’t have custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Royalty’s family said, the day after she was abducted, Randolph posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Randolph posted another message on Friday, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”

DCFS released a statement saying the DCFS agent that was on the supervised visit at the time the baby was abducted has been suspended during this investigation.

The DCFS statement read: “All of us at DCFS and at our foster care agency, Unity Parenting, are thrilled that Royalty Wolf has been found safe. The baby is at the hospital where she is currently undergoing a medical evaluation. No further information on her will be provided at this time.

DCFS staff, and our foster care agency, Unity Parenting and many law enforcement agencies actively participated in the search for Royalty. The case aide who was supervising the mother’s visit with Royalty has been suspended as Unity investigates the circumstances surrounding the mother’s disappearance with the baby.”