CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man will spend 55 years in prison for shooting and killing of a teen over a small amount of marijuana, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A Kane County Circuit Judge says Leon Williams, 23, is charged with the November 7, 2015 murder of 19-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Aurora.

Williams plead guilty to first degree murder on March 15, 2018.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman stated in court that on Nov. 7, 2015, Daniel Sanchez agreed to sell a small amount of marijuana to

Williams and the co-defendant.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office: The three met at about noon in a set location. That’s when Sanchez got into the back seat of a car with Williams, driven by the co-defendant. They drove a short distance to the 600 block of Elmwood Drive to complete the drug deal. While in the car, Williams attempted to rob Sanchez of his money and the marijuana. Sanchez got out of the car and tried to run away. Williams chased him and fired two shots from a .25 caliber handgun, striking Sanchez in the leg and head. Williams returned to the car and he and the co-defendant immediately fled.

Police arrived a short time later and found Sanchez lying on the ground bleeding. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The investigation led police to Williams and the co-defendant. While being interviewed by police, Williams admitted that he tried to rob Sanchez and shot

him twice.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said, “I don’t know if Leon Williams thought about whether Daniel Sanchez’s life was worth a small amount of marijuana and some cash. He clearly did not consider the violent nature of his actions, nor did he consider his own freedom. His decision to commit a violent crime over a small amount of illegal drugs destroyed two families, and demonstrated the serious threat that drugs pose to the community. As Daniel’s mother said to the court during today’s sentencing hearing, this didn’t have to happen. They could have let Daniel run away. Guns and drugs are a bad combination, and violent crimes deserve severe punishment. That’s why Mr. Williams will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison. My thanks to the Aurora Police Department and ASAs Engerman and Matthew Rodgers for their hard work in this case.”