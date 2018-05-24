CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were seriously injured after a semi and a pickup truck collided, and the semi took out a pole on the Garfield Boulevard bridge over the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday.

A Fire Department spokesperson said the crash happened around 5 a.m., as a semi-trailer truck was turning left from Wells Street onto Garfield Boulevard in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The semi knocked down a light pole on the Garfield overpass.

Two people, a 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in serious to critical condition.

A hazmat team also was called to the scene to help clean up diesel fuel that spilled from the semi as a result of the crash.