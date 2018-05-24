CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were robbed moments apart a few blocks away from each other Wednesday evening in the Old Town neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was walking home near Schiller and Orleans around 7 p.m., when two men approached her and announced a robbery. One of the two robbers pulled out a gun before they stole her property.

The victim ran into the street for help, and the robbers ran away.

About a minute later, a 40-year-old woman was walking down the street near Wells and Goethe, when two young men approached her from behind, hit her elbow, and stole her cell phone.

Police said it’s unclear if the two robberies were related.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.