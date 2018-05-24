ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The Rockford Park District is considering selling a well-known water park because of financial challenges.

The Rockford Register Star reports someone approached the district recently about buying or leasing Magic Waters water park.

Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says the district had previously explored a sale because the park’s business relies heavily on the unpredictability of the northern Illinois weather. He says a bad summer can affect the finances of the entire district.

Under state law, the district must get voter approval to sell the park.

Some local lawmakers are pushing legislation to allow a sale if four of the five district board members approve, and if the sale price is at or above the average of three independent appraisals.

Sandine says the park hasn’t been appraised recently so he doesn’t know what it’s worth.

