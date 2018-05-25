CHICAGO (CBS) — A robbery suspect was arrested early Friday in the Lakeview neighborhood, after crashing his Jeep while trying to flee from police.

Police said, around 3:15 a.m., Town Hall District officers in an unmarked car spotted a red Jeep that matched the description of a vehicle used in several robberies in the area.

When the suspect noticed the officers following him, he sped off, and crashed into two parked vehicles near Roscoe and Racine. The suspect tried to run away, but was caught a short time later.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Jeep.

Charges were pending against the suspect.