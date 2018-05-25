CHICAGO (CBS) — As part of a crackdown on gangs ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Chicago police and federal agents conducted a series of raids starting Thursday morning, including at an Englewood daycare facility being used to stash guns.

Police said the task force has arrested 71 people; and seized 13 weapons, two vehicles, $55,650 in cash, and a large amount of drugs. Two assault rifles were among the weapons seized.

Officers also raided a daycare near Marquette and Morgan in the Englewood neighborhood, which police said was being used as a gun stash house. Police said there were no children at the daycare at the time.

Four handguns and a large amount of ammunition were recovered, and a woman was taken into custody for custody. Police have contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to look into revoking the facility’s license.

Police said the raids would continue throughout the day Friday all over the city. Supt. Eddie Johnson and top federal officials were scheduled to discuss the raids Friday afternoon at police headquarters.

Johnson alluded to the raids earlier this week, while announcing the Police Department’s plans to deploy extra officers for the holiday weekend.

“We’re also taking proactive steps to enforce warrants, and take offenders off the streets before they engage in additional criminal behavior or become a victim,” he said.

Charges were pending against the suspects in custody.