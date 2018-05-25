Filed Under:chicago memorial day weekend, chicago travel memorial day, gas prices chicago, memorial day weekend travel

Chicago (CBS)–Travelers hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend can expect to spend twice as long in the car as usual, AAA says.

A near-record 41 million people are expected to drive to their holiday weekend destinations. Friday travelers will likely face the heaviest traffic conditions.

Despite a 50 cent increase per gallon in gas prices compared to last year, about 64 percent of vacation-goers plan to drive instead of fly this summer travel season, according to AAA spokesperson Julie Hall.

The average gas price in Chicago Friday was $3.33 per gallon as of May 25. Statewide, the average gallon of gas is $3.06–about 78 cents more than this time last year, according to fuel-cost tracking app Gas Buddy.

While air travelers can expect crowded airports, O’Hare’s busiest time of year actually occurs in July and August, according to the FAA.

 

