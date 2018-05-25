CHICAGO (AP)–Sicilian wines are arriving in America in record numbers.
Americans won’t need to travel far from their backyard or beach chair to sip Sicilian wine this summer. With millions of bottles expected to arrive on America’s
shores this summer, Sicilian wine will set the tone for a light and easygoing season of socializing. This reflects a significant rise in bottle imports since 2017 and
marks the third year of Sicilia DOC wines making waves in the U.S. As Americans seek out diverse wines that pair with everything from salsa to Sriracha, and look
for lighter wines lower in alcohol for socializing, Wines of Sicilia DOC is responding to the demand. In the last three years, producers across the island have tripled
the acreage dedicated to harvesting red and white grapes under the strict quality controls mandated by Sicilia DOC. And all told, the group now boasts more
than 280 wine producers across the island’s diverse terroir, which means there’s a flavor of Sicilian wine to fit any occasion.
“We are focused on bringing something different to the party that reflects our island’s vibrant character, diversity and mosaic of flavors,” said Antonio Rallo,
president of Sicilia DOC. “When you see “Wines of Sicilia DOC” on the label, you are guaranteed consistency and an excellent wine value for the body, flavor and
character you’ll experience from grapes grown on the island.” Three of Sicily’s most up-and-coming indigenous grapes, Grillo, Nero d’Avola and Frappato, have
gained steam with sommeliers and wine experts in the U.S. who recommend them for their unique character and great pairing ability. Rachael Lowe, sommelier
and beverage director at Spiaggia in Chicago says, “When I pour a Sicilian wine, people are pleasantly surprised by the wine’s bright character, balance and body-
making it a great pairing partner for everything from Mediterranean to Mexican cuisine.”
When building a wine list and making recommendations to patrons and friends, Lowe starts with what people are familiar with and expands beyond traditional
styles to introduce new and interesting grapes and regions. She recommends these new styles from Sicily for summer entertaining:
— If you like Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc, try Grillo to take the
flavor profile up a notch. White wines from Sicily also tend to be
lower in alcohol, which makes them good day drinking picnic or
poolside wines. Grillo and Grillo blends have a full fruit quality
with eye opening acidity which also makes it a great aperitif to kick
off a dinner party.
— If you like Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon, Nero D’Avola has a
backbone that can stand up to everything from burgers to smoky
barbequed ribs, yet also has soft enough tannins that create a nice
finish on the palate. Nero D’Avola’s range is what makes it so
special. It’s a noble wine, with a ruby red color and, depending on
where it’s grown on the island, the flavors span from a lighter,
fruitier raspberry to blackberry, plum and spice.
— If you like Rose, Sicily also produces some excellent roses that
rival those from France or the U.S. Take a step outside your rose
comfort zone and try a Frappato instead. Frappato is a lighter red
wine with strawberry and raspberry notes that some people compare to a
Pinot Noir. This grape has a cult following among many sommeliers and
wine experts because it’s a little unexpected. Put a chill on it for
up to 30 minutes before pouring to kick off an evening alongside some
appetizers.
