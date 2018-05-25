CHICAGO (CBS)—A shooter is in custody after reportedly opening fire inside a middle school in a small town outside of Indianapolis, and at least two people were critically wounded.

WISH TV reports the situation at Noblesville West Middle School is Contained.

The school is currently on lockdown while authorities conduct a sweep of the building.

One of the victims is a 13-year-old girl and one is an adult, WISH TV reports.

The Associated Press reports a suspect was arrested.

A teacher inside of the school told WISH TV that students are being moved to the high school and said some students are being kept in closets and being told that busses will take them to the high school.