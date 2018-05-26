CHICAGO (CBS) — Caught on camera: a dog attacks a woman and then the dog’s owner makes a run for it.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports on the search for the man who fled.

The surveillance video is disturbing. After seeing it, neighbors in West Town are rallying together to try and help police find the owner of the German Shephard.

They’re posting and sharing the video online and also keeping look out for the man and his dog.

Home surveillance video shows the German Shephard jump and bite the woman in the face.

Then the dog’s owner appears to punch the dog.

She frantically calls for help as she grabs her face.

The man stays for a few seconds, but as she continues to cry for help, he runs away with the dog.

“I’m sure it scared him to death once he saw how much blood there was,” said Robin Romine.

She suffered two bites, scrapes and bruising on the right side of her face. Romine had to get 10 stitches.

“My hands were covered in blood. It started to drip from my face,” she said.

Robin is a professional dog walker. She co-owns the West Town Walkers and was finishing up with a client right before the attack.

“I’m a dog lover all the way. I don’t blame the dog. I blame the owner,” she said. “I pray that people can train their dogs better or know if their dog does have aggressive behavior.”

The attack happened Thursday morning on Huron near Rockwell in West Town.

The video came from a camera on a neighbor’s house. Now, the community has raised nearly $2,000 on a GoFundMe page to help Robin pay for her medical bills.

She said it all started when the man stopped to ask her if she was a dog trainer.

Robin said no and that’s when the dog lunged at her. She has filed a police report.

Video: https://ring.com/share/6559130142989332258