DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson homered twice on his way to a career-high four RBIs, leading Hector Santiago and the Chicago White Sox to an 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Anderson and Jose Abreu each hit a solo drive in the fifth, tying it at 3. Daniel Palka led off the sixth with a tiebreaking shot off Francisco Liriano (3-2), and Anderson’s three-run homer against Louis Coleman made it 7-3 White Sox.

DETROIT, MI – MAY 26: Second baseman Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox tumbles over Niko Goodrum #28 of the Detroit Tigers after turning the ball at second base during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Moncado’s throw was too late to get a double play on John Hicks of the Detroit Tigers at first base. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Anderson also connected during Friday night’s 5-4 loss to Detroit. He is up to 10 homers so far this season.

Santiago (1-2) allowed three runs, two earned, and seven hits in five innings in his first win since May 9, 2017, for Minnesota against the White Sox. He had gone 0-8 with an 8.61 ERA in his previous 11 starts.

