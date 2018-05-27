CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police sergeant is hit by a stray bullet while on duty.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the details.

Authorities say the sergeant was driving when she was caught in the middle of the shooting. A stray bullet pierced her windshield and grazed her bulletproof vest.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital in good condition and has been released. It happened around midnight between Chicago and Noble.

One car began shooting at another car and the sergeant became the unintended target. Police say the shooting appears to be gang related.

Authorities found one of the cars involved in the shooting. An abandoned SUV with bullet holes was found in the 1400 block of North Springfield Avenue.

No one has been charged in the incident. Area Central detectives are still investigating.