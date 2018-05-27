DETROIT (AP) — Blaine Hardy pitched seven strong innings to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Hardy allowed one run and three hits, struck out six and walked one in his third start of the season.

The 31-year-old left-hander is helping bolster the rotation while Jordan Zimmermann is out with a shoulder issue.

Hardy retired his last 14 batters. He is 3-0 in 63 appearances over the past three seasons.

Joe Jimenez struck out the side on 12 pitches in the eighth, and Shane Greene allowed Jose Rondon’s homer in the ninth before finishing for his 13th save.

The last-place White Sox lost for the third time in four games. James Shields (1-5) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

The Tigers jumped in front on Grayson Greiner’s one-out RBI double in the second, but Shields prevented a bigger inning by picking John Hicks off third and retiring Jose Iglesias.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a tying RBI triple with one out in the third, and the White Sox appeared to add another run when Rondon swung at a two-strike wild pitch with two out.

He reached first and Sanchez scored, but umpire Pat Hoberg ruled Rondon out for hitting Greiner’s helmet with his backswing.

Dixon Machado put Detroit ahead to stay with a fifth-inning RBI single, ending a 0-for-16 stretch, and Nicholas Castellanos added his own RBI single two batters later.

Jeimer Candelario walked to load the bases with two out, but Victor Martinez flew out to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Danny Farquhar, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a brain hemorrhage on April 20, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before Chicago’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera took batting practice and fielded ground balls at first.

The Tigers are hoping he can play this week after being out since May 4 with a hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Play a Monday afternoon game for the opener of a three-game set at Cleveland. Dylan Covey (1-0, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to start for Chicago against Adam Plutko (1-0, 2.03 ERA).

Tigers: Open a four-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon. Matthew Boyd (2-4, 3.29 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 3.11 ERA) of the Angels.

