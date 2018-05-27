CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Government says it has no idea where more than 1,000 immigrant children are, and says they’re not legally responsibly for them either.

The information came out of a senate hearing. A top official at the Department of Health and Human Services says the Office of Refugee Resettlement overseas care for unaccompanied immigrant children.

The official testified that in 2017 they lost track of nearly 1,500 children who have been placed in the homes of sponsors. The official said the government is not responsible once children are sent to live with sponsors.