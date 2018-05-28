CHICAGO (CBS) — In northwest suburban Bartlett a powerful, emotion-filled tribute to veterans who once called the community home.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports on the village’s Memorial Day Remembrance Walk.

A solemn procession heads into Bartlett Cemetery. Among those coming to honor deceased veterans from the community are those too young to know about war, and those who lived it.

“There was 10 men in my platoon that were lost over the six months I was in combat. It’s a hard road to go down,” said Glen Schlechter, retired U.S. Army Infantryman.

Mary Yacullo lost her husband Chuck, a Vietnam veteran, this past October.

“He is buried here at this cemetery. We’ve lived in Bartlett 27 years and he marched in this walk for 22 of those years,” said Yacullo.

225 names of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are from Bartlett were all read out loud.

As the cannon salute takes place, the emotional sounds of “Amazing Grace” start to fill the air.

The song is played by Virgil Wilk on a bagpipe. Wilk served in three branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: the Navy, Air Force and Army.

What does this day mean to him to see this display?

“It verifies my idea about being in the military,” said Wilk. “People support it and you may not hear of it because less than one percent of the population has been in the military.”

Rochelle Prybylski’s husband served in Vietnam. He died from Agent Orange-related illness six years ago.

“When you see a veteran, when you see somebody wearing a hat at a restaurant, a doctor’s office, whatever, please go up and say thank you so much,” said Prybylski. “They always, like to hear it.”

The village of Bartlett has been honoring its deceased veterans through the Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Walk for more than 25 years.