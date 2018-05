CHICAGO (CBS) — The identity of a man found dead over the weekend near a bike path in Gary, Ind. has been identified.

Police are investigating the death of 44-year-old Matthew Bournazos of Crown Point.

His body was found Sunday around 11 a.m. near 51st and Harrison streets.

Police and paramedics found his body at the Oaks Savannah Trail after someone called in to report the discovery.

Several personnel who responded were reportedly taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.