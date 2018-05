CHICAGO (CBS)–Firefighters battled a raging blaze in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Monday.

The fire likely started in a barrel, firefighters said. Flames spread through a yard south of the Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie Avenue and burned through a carport, a fence and a garage before the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters evacuated two homes nearby and cut into a neighboring garage to remove vehicles parked inside.

No injuries were reported.