CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from Burr Ridge was killed early Monday when his vehicle left the Indiana Tollway and crashed, according to Indiana State Police.

Ashay V. Kparker, 41, a urologist who practiced in Porter County, was traveling in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/I-90) two miles west of the exit for State Road 49, when his Infiniti left the road and struck a guard rail, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Kparker was not wearing a seatbelt when his car crashed.