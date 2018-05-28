Filed Under:Burr Ridge physician killed, Indiana car accident Burr Ridge doctor, Indiana Toll Road crash

CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from Burr Ridge was killed early Monday when his vehicle left the Indiana Tollway and crashed, according to Indiana State Police.

Ashay V. Kparker, 41, a urologist who practiced in Porter County, was traveling in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/I-90) two miles west of the exit for State Road 49, when his Infiniti left the road and struck a guard rail, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Kparker was not wearing a seatbelt when his car crashed.

 

 

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch