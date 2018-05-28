CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters forced to rescue several of their own, after a boating accident on the Chicago River.

A CFD Marine Unit diver is in the hospital.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story from Stroger Hospital.

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance arrived at the hospital with a police escort.

Dozens of men and women in uniform are at the hospital awaiting an update about a diver who is said to be in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man feel off a boat near 26th and Ashland.

Police and fire personnel descended on the area and it quickly turned into a chaotic scene with responders on boats and in the water.

At some point CFD teams lost communication with one of its divers. It’s unclear what happened next.

Cameras captured fellow first responders pulling him or her on land.

This is a developing story.