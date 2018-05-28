CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police issued a community alert for a man wanted in connection with three garage burglaries that hit the Beverly neighborhood between May 9 and May 26.

A black male suspect is seen on surveillance footage in a white t-shirt and black pants with a red hat on.

Police said he forced his way into residential garages on several occasions and took off with bicycles and tools.

The break-ins have occurred during the late night or early morning hours on the following blocks:

The 9500 block of South Seeley, the 1700 block of West 102nd Street and the 9700 block of South Leavitt Street.

Police are reminding residents to lock their garage doors overnight and to remember to lock any vehicles parked inside.