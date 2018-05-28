CHICAGO (CBS) — Uneasiness in Lincoln Park as a man breaks into two homes and makes sexual advances towards young girls while they’re sleeping.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports on the search for the suspect.

On the look out, Chicago police making rounds Monday night near Grant and Belden in Lincoln Park.

A home invader who walked into little girls’ rooms around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning is on the loose.

First, police say he walked into a house on Belden near Cleveland and made a sexual advance to a young girl.

Then he ran away.

20 minutes later, police said he did the same thing at another unlocked home on Grant, just a block away.

When the girl woke up, he ran off.

Neighbors are looking out and hoping home surveillance cameras caught him.

He’s described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He has a light complexion, around 5’7″ with short brown or strawberry blond hair.