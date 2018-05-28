CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago Police are searching for a man wanted for two home invasions reported in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The white suspect, described as 20-30 years-old, first broke into a residence on the 400 block of West Belden around 2 a.m. and attempted to make sexual contact with a juvenile asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes later, he broke into another residence on the 500 block of West Grant Place, where he made sexual contact with an underage girl who was also asleep, police said.

The offender fled on foot in an unknown direction. He is described as weighing about 160 pounds and about 5’7 in height. He has short brown or strawberry blonde-colored hair and smokes cigarettes.

Police have not released any additional details.