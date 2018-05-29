CHICAGO (CBS)–A shuttered pet store in western Illinois was the scene of a horrifying discovery Saturday.

Police found 41 small animals that had been abandoned dead inside the Macomb Pet Land, which had been closed and did not have working electricity.

Temperatures soared beyond 90 degrees over the weekend, and the store was likely stifling. It was unknown how long the store had been closed.

A call was placed to police on Saturday for a complaint of a foul odor coming from the store and possible animal abuse.

Police responding to the call found dead rabbits, snakes, hamsters, mice, hermit crabs, tarantulas, degus, a gerbil, a lizard, a rat, a guinea pig, a cockatiel and fish.

No dogs or cats died. Authorities were able to rescue 56 animals, which have been placed in foster care.

The owner of the pet store has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

Macomb is about 70 miles southwest of Chicago. The rural town is home to Western Illinois University.