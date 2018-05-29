CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man who tried to kill a man after breaking into the man’s home will spend the next 48 years in prison, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Jermaine Baker, 40, was convicted of attempted murder, home invasion, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to a press release, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys presented evidence that the morning of Aug. 27, 2014, Baker broke into the victim’s Aurora home.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said, “Baker was wearing his wife’s dress, a wig and gloves. While the victim was in bed sleeping, Baker entered the bedroom, turned on the light, kicked the bed to wake the victim, and asked him, “How do you want to die?” The victim covered his face with hands to protect himself, then Baker fired three shots from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, striking the victim in the hands, cheek, jaw and forehead. The victim was able to call 911 and make his way downstairs to open his front door for paramedics.”

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said: “This is yet another crime rooted in domestic violence. Instead of acknowledging that his relationship with his estranged wife had ended, Mr. Baker instead chose to violently seek revenge through control and intimidation. My thanks to ASAs Joe Cullen and Mark Stajdohar for their work in this case, and also to the Aurora Police Department for their work to protect and serve the community.”