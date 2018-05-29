CHICAGO (CBS) — Will Quam of Andersonville says he sees more than just another brick in the wall; he sees the tale of the city’s past.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports according to the Andersonville man, the story of Chicago can be told one brick at a time.

“Chicago’s common bricks were made from the clay in the Chicago River,” said Quam. “In 1871, you couldn’t build with wood, so brick and stone became the stuff the city was made of.”

He says the bricks tell a story, one brick at a time.

“You put your nice brick, your face brick, on the front of the building and your structural brick is on the side,” Quam explained.

Quam began his journey with a mission, saying it was his goal to look at the world a little differently and to notice more of his surroundings. He spent the past two years taking and posting photos of Chicago’s brick walls.

“The brick jumped out at me,” he said.

Along the way, Quam built up a world-wide following.

“It’s like learning a new language that’s been hiding everywhere around you,” Quam explained. “Bricks have a different name on how they are positioned.”

Before he started his brick project, he says if someone were to ask him what color a brick was he would have simply stated “red.” Now he says, “The second I started looking deeper, I said this brick is green. I didn’t know there could be green brick.”

In noticing the different patterns and textures of the brick walls around him, Quam has opened a window to the rest of his world.

“I am constantly seeing new things that I walked by 1,000 times before,” he said.

Quam says art is a big part of his life. When he is not taking pictures of brick walls, he works as a stage director.

You can see his work by checking out his website BrickOfChicago.com