CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago diver went down into the Chicago River Monday searching for a missing boater and never resurfaced.

Juan Bucio, 46, was part of a dive team searching the Chicago River near Canalport Riverwalk Park in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. when he lost his own life.

Tuesday night, the city is mourning Juan Bucio as investigators work to piece together what went wrong.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports Bucio is being hailed a hero by his firefighter family and friends.

Bucio’s deputy chief describes the sadness in the Chicago Fire Department today saying it is a tragic day, as flags lowered at the firehouse. Many describe the fallen firefighter as one of the best.

“I trusted him with my life as a partner,” said Brian Coffman, a diver with the Chicago Fire Department.

Coffman, says he is numb and grieving the death of fellow diver Juan Bucio. Many others who knew him and worked alongside him are doing the same.

“He was great in the water. He was one of the best we had,” said Coffman.

The 14-year department veteran and ten year diver died while trying to rescue a man who fell into the Chicago River Monday. Instead, Bucio went under and never came up.

“Nobody expects to go to work and not come home, not even Juan. When Juan jumped out of the helicopter on that dive mission, Juan didn’t expect what happened to him,” said Lt. Chris Meziere of the Chicago Fire Department.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke with Bucio’s firehouse colleagues before meeting with his family. They say Bucio has two young sons. His oldest son turned 10 years old today.

“I feel for them,” said Firefighter John Metzger. “They should know that their father always talked about them and that’s what hurts the most.”

Bucio was a Chicago Police Officer before joining the fire department. He lived on the city’s southwest side.

“You want to know what a hero is,” said Deputy District Chief Ron Dorneker, “it’s Juan Bucio.”

It’s still not clear how Bucio died. An autopsy was performed, but the cause is pending further studies and investigation.

The Chicago Fire Department is also still investigating the circumstances of his death.

CBS 2 was on the scene as rescue crews tried to pull a Chicago Fire Department’s diver, Juan Bucio, from the water.

Video shows Bucio struggling in the water, then disappear.

Bucio and his partner were dropped off by helicopter and had already been in the water for some time searching for a missing man.

CBS 2 photographer, Scott Placko, was videotaping the river rescue when he captured Bucio in trouble. The video shows Bucio disappear and go under near the front of the rocking boat and the other diver putting his hands on the side to also avoid going under.

In the video, team members can be heard telling the divers to get out of the water.

They can be seen throwing a rope to the other diver who is still in the water, but as he pulled out there, still no sign of Bucio.

“They were face to face at the front of your boat. He ripped his mask off and went down,” said Bucio’s partner.

Three vital minutes passed in the video before other divers were sent to find him. His body was eventually found.

The missing boater the dive team and Bucio were searching for is still missing.

The 28-year-old boater, Alberto Lopez, is a father of three. His friends say he fell into the Chicago River when the boat hit rough water.

CBS 2’s Dave Savini and Dana Kozlov contributed to this report.