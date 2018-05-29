CHICAGO (CBS) — With sunny skies and hot temperatures, Chicago’s beaches proved a popular destination for Memorial Day weekend revelers, but lakefront visitors didn’t leave the sand as pristine as they found it.

Chicago Park District crews moved in early Tuesday to clean up all the junk left behind in the sand at North Avenue, 31st Street, and other beaches along Lake Michigan.

Workers used huge surf rakes towed by tractors to pick up all the empty water bottles, food wrappers, and other trash left behind by the huge crowds that swarmed the lakefront over the long weekend.

Someone even left a portable grill behind at 31st Street Beach, which is typically the most crowded spot on the lakefront on the South Side.

At North Avenue beach, one worker was spotted carrying away several towels and blankets picked up from the beach Tuesday morning. The wide sandy beach is one of the most popular spots on the lake on the North Side.