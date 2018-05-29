CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI says Russian hackers have infected hundreds of thousands of home office and small office computer routers.

The hackers have inserted malicious software, called VPN Filter, that could disable the routers and possibly steal information collected though them.

“The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic,” the FBI said.

The FBI says owners of small office and home office routers should reboot the devices to disrupt the malware. The agency also suggests owners disable remote management settings and set up strong passwords.

“The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant,” the FBI said.

One analysis of the problem, estimates 500,000 routers in more than 50 countries may be infected.