CHICAGO (CBS)–The Field Museum is upping the ante this summer when it comes to catering to ancient reptile buffs.

A flock of life-sized replicas of giant flying reptiles known as pterosaurs (not considered by archaeologists as part of the dinosaur family) are being added to the museum’s collection of prehistoric creatures.

The display will be moved into the museum’s main area, “Stanley Field Hall,” between May 30 and May 31 before opening to the general public.

The pterosaurs range from 18-to-35-feet in wingspan.

“The flock of pterosaurs includes nine hawk-sized Rhamphorhynchus , two Pteranodon with 18-foot-wingspans, and two giant Quetzalcoatlus, whose spread wings stretch 35 feet,” said Field Museum spokesperson Dulce Hernandez.

The winged creatures will join another massive resident that just moved in.

The world’s largest dinosaur, Máximo the Titanosaur, was added to the museum’s collection last week in place of SUE the T.rex, which was moved to an upstairs display area.

The 122-foot-long Maximo arrived in Chicago from its native Argentina recently, and will be open for public viewing in early June, the museum says.

The two-story tall Patagotitan mayorum was uncovered in South America in 2014. The 70-ton skeleton cast was a $16.5 million gift from billionaire Ken Griffin to help the Field Museum celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Crews used forklifts and pallet jacks to unload parts of the skeleton last week.