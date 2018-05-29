CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio was hailed as a hero Tuesday by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and many who knew the father of two, who died Monday while rescuing an overboard boater.

Bucio, 46, was part of a dive team searching the Chicago River near Canalport Riverwalk Park in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. when he dove underwater after a 28-year-old man who fell off a boat on the river near 26th and Ashland.

Visibility in the water was near zero. Bucio never resurfaced.

The Chicago Police and Fire community came together Tuesday to mourn Bucio, who was a Chicago Police officer before he became a firefighter.

Fire Fighter (EMT), Father, Brother, Friend, and Chicagoan Juan Bucio

1/25/72 – 5/28/18 pic.twitter.com/82qEHaRgAp — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 29, 2018

He was remembered as a well-spoken family man who comes from a family of public servants, police officers and firefighters.

For those who knew Bucio, it was hard to believe he’s gone. Many fought back tears as they remembered their friend and colleague.

“He was one of the best we had,” said Deputy District Chief Ron Dorkeker, who was Bucio’s boss and friend. “I can’t say enough about this man as a father, as a family man, as a friend, as a coworker, as a peer, somebody I swim with—he was the best.”

The loss was felt especially hard at his firehouse, where purple mourning bunting was hung in his honor.

“Juan was one of the first guys I met, and I looked up to him,” said Lt. Chris Meziere. “Whatever you needed done, Juan got it done. He never said no (and) I never heard him complain about a single thing.”

It’s a sentiment shared by many of Bucio’s colleagues, who said they could always count on him.

“Whether it (was) doing housework or trying to motivate you in training,” said Brian Coffman, a firefighter who worked with Bucio as a diver.

Firefighter John Metzger’s thoughts were with Bucio’s young sons, ages 7 and 9.

“That’s what hurts the most,” Metzger said. “They should know that their father always talked about them.

The circumstances of Bucio’s death were caught on camera by CBS photographer Scott Placko, who was videotaping the river rescue when he suddenly captured Bucio in trouble.

The video footage shows crews on the boat yell out to Bucio and his partner.

“Diver let’s go…let’s go,” a voice is heard saying.

Bucio is seen disappearing under the water near the rocking boat. The other diver puts his hands on the side to also avoid going under.

The other diver is pulled in with a rope, but there is still no sign of Bucio.

Radio traffic between rescue boats is heard on the recording as rescuers realize Bucio hasn’t surfaced.

“What happened to Juan…what happened to Juan,” a voice is heard asking.

His partner is heard telling rescuers he “ripped his mask off and went down.”

Three minutes pass in the video before other divers are sent to find him. His body was eventually found.

“He was the best,” Dorneker said. “He did this every day (and) he did it for the citizens of Chicago.”

CBS 2 reporters Mai Martinez and Dave Savini also reported for this story.