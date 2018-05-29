CHICAGO (CBS) — Valerie Jarrett is responding to actress Roseanne Barr’s tweet in which Barr compares Jarrett to an ape. The tweet lead to the cancellation of Barr’s TV show “Roseanne” Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports it did not take long for network executives to cancel the show.

Roseanne Barr has a history of posting controversial tweets and comments, but this one, network executives say, crossed the line.

Valerie Jarrett says this incident should be a teachable moment.

Top ABC network executives are calling the tweet repugnant and inconsistent with the network’s values.

Roseanne Barr’s tweet reads, “Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby = VJ.”

ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr’s show, calling her comment on Twitter “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” https://t.co/2HJA1onFiw [Corrects link] pic.twitter.com/XEdNA8RLft

— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2018

The tweet is taking an aim at Valier Jarrett, the former Senior Advisor to President Obama and currently a Professor of Law with the University of Chicago.

“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” responded Jarret.

During a town hall meeting, Jarrett stated, “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers that come right to their defense.”

Barr has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Look at Roseane. I called her yesterday, look at her ratings! Over 18 million people,” said President Trump.

The decision expected to cost millions of dollars and cost the cast of the show their jobs.

Some people are taking to twitter, saying the cancellation is an attack on free speech, but the majority are calling Barrs’ original tweet racist.

Disney’s CEO added, “There was only one thing to do here and that was the right thing.”

Roseanne decided to give up twitter, but before she did, she apologized to Valerie Jarrett, saying that she is sorry for making a “bad joke” about politics and her looks.