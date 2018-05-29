Young Boy Takes A Stand To Help His Baby Brother And Inspires A Community

(CBS) — Nine-year-old Andrew Emery always wanted a younger brother, so he was overjoyed when he got his wish. Just six months ago, his baby brother, Dylan, was born.

“I tell him I love him and he smiles at me and I give him a kiss and stuff,” said Andrew.

But less than two weeks ago, Dylan was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, a rare and terminal neurological condition. So Andrew decided to go on Facebook and ask for help.

“Please come buy lemonade so I can raise money to help Dylan get better,” he said.

The community turned out, handing him stacks of cash for each cup of lemonade. He raised $6,000 in two hours, using the hashtag #TeamDylan.

“I am gonna help pay his doctor’s bills and buy him a teddy bear,” Andrew said.

Andrew’s father, Matthew, and stepmother, Melissa, have been stunned by the campaign — one that’s now raised $10,000.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of Andrew,” Matthew said. “To be 9 years old and to put his little brother first. It’s really hard to describe how proud I am of him. I tell him but I don’t think he understands.”

To find out more or to donate, go to Dylan Emery’s GoFundMe page.



