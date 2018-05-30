By Michelle M. Guilbeau



There is no shortage of fresh fish and seafood options in Chicago to take home or dine in. Fish lovers will jump for joy with the selection and variety of fish and seafood offered in these locally owned businesses. Each establishment has their own unique expertise and/or unique dishes, but all are well worth the visit. When visiting these businesses, be sure to ask lots of questions about the fish and seafood; the visit will not only become a dining experience, but also a learning adventure.

GT Fish & Oyster

531 N. Wells St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 929-3501

www.gtoyster.com

GT Fish & Oyster is a seafood restaurant with a seasonal menu consisting of traditional and non-traditional fish inspired offerings. This American seafood restaurant offers a truly dynamic menu developed by famed chef/partner, Giuseppe Tentori. For those who enjoy trying a variety of dishes, GT Fish & Oyster also offers an extensive selection of shared plates where the joy of food and community is evident and thriving. This seafood dining destination is part of the Boka Restaurant Group.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

2120 S. Canal St.

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 225-2113

www.lawrencesfisheries.com

For those looking for great fish 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, this is your place. This fish & shrimp restaurant is a great stop on foot or on boat; Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp can be accessed from the Chicago River as it has a 200 foot dock. Fried fish and seafood are the specialty; fried fish, fried shrimp, fried oysters and fried scallops are just a few of many.

Fahlstrom’s Fresh Fish Market

1258 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 281-6000

www.fahlstromsfreshfish.com

The large selection of fish and seafood entrees cannot be beat at this laid-back establishment. This one has it all: a fish and seafood market, breakfast served all day, dinner, wine, beer and more. Seafood lovers will rejoice in the selection and variety of fresh fish meals to consume within the restaurant and also fish and seafood for purchase for take home. There is also a nice selection of non-fish type meals on the menu, there is something for everything.

Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop

2070 N. Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 404-3475

www.dirksfish.com

Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop offers sustainable fish and seafood as a healthy option. The assortment of fish and seafood is large and it is easy to find out where the fish is from and how it was caught or raised. Unique fish options can always be found at Dirk’s and for customers who have any questions about the fish and seafood, the staff prides itself in excellent customer service. Patrons looking for fresh fish and seafood to cook at home or a delicious lunch and sushi menu, this is the place to visit.

The Fishguy Market & Wellfleet

4423 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60630

(773) 283-7400

www.fishguy.com

The Fishguy Market & Wellfleet supplies some of the top restaurants in Chicago with fish which says a lot about this establishment. It is a great place to pick up fresh fish and seafood and be sure to check on the specials to save some money. The onsite restaurant is also a must visit for a small, but delicious selection of fish and seafood entrees. The Fishguy Market & Wellfleet is closed Sunday and Monday.

