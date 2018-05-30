CHICAGO (CBS) — A somber procession took place Wednesday afternoon, as the body of the fallen Chicago Fire Department diver was taken to a funeral home.

Juan Bucio died during a rescue mission searching for a missing boater in the Chicago River Monday.

His body was taken to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

The medical examiner says it may take several weeks to determine the firefighter’s cause of death, but his body was brought to the funeral home in preparation for his burial.

Traffic came to a halt as an ambulance, carrying the body of Juan Bucio, made its way through the streets of the city to Oak Lawn.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports firefighters along the route paused to salute their fallen comrade. A procession of fire trucks and police cars escorted the body to the Blake Lamb Funeral Home on 103rd and Kilpatrick.

Firefighters and police officers lined up as Bucio was removed from the ambulance and taken into the funeral home.

The 46-year-old fire department diver was searching for a missing boater on the Chicago River Monday night when he disappeared in the murky water and never resurfaced.

The Chicago Fire Department says the wake for Juan Bucio will take place on Sunday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Saint Rita Church.

The funeral will take place on Monday at noon at Saint Rita, with the burial to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney.

Bucio leaves behind nine brothers and sisters, including one police officer and one firefighter.

He also leaves behind two young sons.