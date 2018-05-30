CHICAGO (CBS) — Funeral arrangements for fallen firefighter Juan Bucio were announced Wednesday.

The wake and funeral for Bucio will be held at Saint Rita, the shrine known for hosting services for first responders.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with church leaders about the somber farewell.

Wednesday afternoon a stream of flashing lights could be seen as Chicago firefighters saluted Juan Bucio’s sacrifice.

The fallen firefighter’s body moved from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home.

The veteran DFD dive team member died Memorial Day trying to rescue a missing boater who fell in the water.

“I saw it on the news and immediately wondered if we would get the call,” said Fr. Bernie Scianna, Director of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine. “We are happy to accommodate in this difficult moment for the family and the city.”

Bucio’s visitation and funeral service will be held in the shrine. The sprawling facility seats at least 1,000 people. Scianna says the pews have hosted past services for fallen officers and firefighters.

“When these tragedies happen, people from around the country, and sometimes around the world, show up here in Chicago,” stated Scianna.

The fragmented pieces of a mosaic pictured inside serves as a sharp reminder of all of the first responders who lost their life in the line of duty.

“It’s an honor and a memory of all those who serve in the fire and police departments,” explained Scianna.

The visitation for Bucio will take place on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Rita. His funeral services will be held Monday at noon at the same location.

Juan Bucio will be buried with full honors at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney.