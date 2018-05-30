CHICAGO (CBS) — As remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto move through the Chicago area later today, the storms could produce heavy downpours and funnel clouds.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reports, while there could be some thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected from Wednesday’s storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for most of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana, advising that “atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds.”

Conditions are favorable for isolated funnel clouds over northern & central IL and northwest IN thru this afternoon. Damaging tornadoes not expected, however brief tornado touchdowns can occur in these situations. Please relay reports to NWS & local law enforcement. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/4KaTcLPHGz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 30, 2018

Forecasters noted funnel clouds rarely touch the ground when they form, and the current conditions normally do not result in damaging tornadoes:

“These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating,” the National Weather Service statement said. “These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage.”

The storms will bring widespread rain to the Chicago area through the evening hours, possibly leading to flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service said the heaviest rains are expected east of Interstate 55.

The remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring widespread rain to the outlook area this aft & eve. Periods of heavy rain are possible this aft, & the heavy rain may lead to localized flooding. The highest rainfall totals are expected along and east of Interstate 55. pic.twitter.com/9RlAPKygqN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 30, 2018

Showers will dry up after midnight, although there is a chance for popup thunderstorms on Tuesday, as temperatures heat up to near 90.

The weekend should be much milder and clear, with highs in the mid 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.