CHICAGO (CBS)–An 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman initially thought to have died from a fall down the stairs was actually murdered, police said.

Investigators who discovered the body Sunday of Australia Landingam at her residence on the 2300 block of South Halsted Street said her death was accidental, but police now say she died of blunt force trauma.

Family members mourned the loss Tuesday.

Landingham’s nephew Isaiah Allen told CBS 2’s Lauren Victory that she was about to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.

“She loved everyone,” Allen said. “She was a God-fearing woman and she would give you anything.”

Police said they have no description of the suspect and no persons of interest in the case.

Allen pleaded with the public for information.

“If you’re out there please turn yourself in,” he said. “We have so many questions and so little answers.”

Friends and family on Tuesday dropped off flyers around the south suburban neighborhood where Landingham lived.

Police said there were no signs of a break-in at the home.

A vigil is planned for tonight at 5 p.m.