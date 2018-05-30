CHICAGO (CBS) — A southern Illinois man is facing more than 20 charges in a string of hate-fueled acts of vandalism over the Memorial Day weekend.

Timothy McLean, 34, is accused of spray-painting swastikas on more than 200 gravestones at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon sometime early Saturday; as well as three churches, and a number of homes and cars in Glen Carbon and neighboring Edwardsville.

Headstones spray-painted with swastikas in Illinois cemetery As many as 200 headstones were vandalized with swastikas at a cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois, Glen Carbon Police Lieutenant Wayne White said. (Credit: Marielle Mohs/KMOV)

McLean also is accused of calling police to make racist statements, and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail on two $100,000 bonds on the charges in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville.

The charges include four counts of felony hate crime, three counts of felony vandalism, one felony count of violating the Cemetery Protection Act, and fourteen felony counts of criminal damage to property.